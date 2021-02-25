WATCH: Georgia football offseason competition red-hot, iron sharpens iron

ATHENS — Georgia football has internal competition for starting jobs and playing time every offseason, but oftentimes fans don’t start discussing it until the opening game has kicked off.

In many instances, the hay is already in the barn, so to speak.

It puts a premium on the battles that are playing out right now, behind the scenes, as the Bulldogs’ players push themselves to be the fastest, strongest, biggest, most aggressive, or best leaders.

The offseason conditioning is far more than just lifting weights and running wind sprints. It’s when the team comes together and leaders emerge. The commitment to the team vision is established by the effort invested each day.

So while fans are holding their breath to find out which running back will emerge as the starter, or who the starting defensive backs will be, the players are sorting it out with the efficiency and efforts in their training.

Zamir White, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh, James Cook and Daijun Edwards aren’t just pushing themselves, they are pushing each other.

It’s the same with the likes of Ameer Speed, Christopher Smith, Lewis Cine, Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Daran Branch, Major Burns and Nyland Green, among others in the secondary.

No doubt, competition exists in every position group. Talented players enjoy varying degrees of success each day, each in different stages of their development.

Today’s winner might not be tomorrow’s. Jobs are on the line every day, the hierarchy fluid.

The players come to Georgia for opportunities such as this, to compete with one another as much as to practice across the line from other elite players with NFL futures.

The Sept. 4 opener against Clemson is right around the corner.

But first things first, the Bulldogs open spring drills March 16.

On Thursday, UGA’s award-winning film crew was granted enough access to provide a peek inside at some of the competition taking place.

Indeed, “compete” and “competition” were the buzz words of the day on social media, it seems.

