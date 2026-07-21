TAMPA, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on a number of players while speaking to reporters at SEC media days on Tuesday.

Smart revealed that running back transfer Dante Dowdell did indeed suffer a significant injury. The Georgia coach did not specify a timeline for a possible return but expressed the seriousness of the injury.

“The Dante Dowdell situation is tough,” Smart said while speaking at SEC media days. “I don’t know when he’ll be back. He had an off-campus accident back home during our break, and we’re praying for him and his family. We expect a full recovery, but the outlook right now is we’re waiting to see.”

Dowdell transferred in from Kentucky this offseason. He rushed for 560 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. Dowdell spent the 2024 season with Nebraska and the 2023 season with Oregon.

Because of new NCAA rules, Dowdell will have a fifth year of eligibility.

Smart declined to confirm how the injury occurred, but it is believed the injury occurred via an ATV accident, a source told DawgNation.

“Serious enough that he’s gone from two hospitals,” Smart said. “He’s in our state now, so hoping for a full recovery and trying to respect his family and their feelings and everything.”

Georgia does have functional depth around Dowdell in the running back room. Georgia returns Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. from last year’s team. They ranked first, second and fourth on the team in rushing yards.

Georgia did bring in two running backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle in Jae Lamar and Nick Peal.

“I’m still excited for our running backs,” Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo said. “I mean, Chauncey, Nate, Peanut (Phillip), Bo Walker, all of them are just great backs. I’m excited to see what they can do this year.”

Georgia wants to be a more explosive offense this upcoming season, hoping to create more big plays. While much of that has been tied to the play-action passing game, Georgia ranked

Dowdell was one of nine transfers Georgia brought in this offseason. He is the second to suffer a significant injury to this point, as outside linebacker Amaris Williams suffered an ACL injury in April. His status for the 2026 season is very much in question.

Georgia opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.