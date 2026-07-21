Kirby Smart made it a point to discuss how much of a game-changer the late-season injuries to Drew Bobo and Gabe Harris were to Georgia’s 2025 team.

Bobo broke a bone in his left foot against Georgia Tech, which required Lisfranc surgery. Harris, meanwhile, had a toe injury that required surgery.

Both players missed spring practice and are currently being load-managed. But Smart is confident both players will be good to go to start the upcoming season.

“Gabe’s been doing good,” Smart said. “He’s similar to Drew. It was a very significant injury. Those two were the two biggest missing pieces for us toward the end of the year and made it really tough. But he’s out there doing everything now. He did not do anything in the spring. and we need him to have a big year.”

Bobo spoke to reporters on Tuesday as one of the media representatives for the Bulldogs. While he didn’t say whether or not he was ahead of schedule, he made it clear he felt good and is excited to help the team as it looks to have a better conclusion to the season.

Bobo ended last season on a scooter, watching as Georgia lost to Ole Miss.

“I was a little upset about it, but I still had confidence in what our offensive line would do,” Bobo said. “It was a little bit of mixed feelings, but I was confident that they would do great. But just really going back to being upset that I couldn’t play.”

Even with missing last season’s SEC championship game and College Football Playoff, Bobo still earned Second Team All-SEC honors. He has started 13 games over the previous two seasons for Georgia.

Smart added that inside linebacker Zayden Walker is back healthy after he missed spring practice with a shoulder injury. Senior inside linebacker Raylen Wilson missed Georgia’s spring game with a knee injury, but he indicated he’s fully healthy entering the season.

Smart did share an unfortunate update on transfer running back Dante Dowdell. He suffered an off-campus injury in May that will keep him off the field for the foreseeable future.

Smart did not share specifics on what caused the injury or how long Dowdell will be sidelined, but expressed the gravity of the situation.

“Serious enough that he’s gone from two hospitals,” Smart said. “He’s in our state now, so hoping for a full recovery and trying to respect his family and their feelings and everything.”

Smart also shared that incoming freshman Justice Fitzpatrick is still working his way back from ACL surgery he had following an injury he suffered in high school. Fitzpatrick finished the 2026 recruiting cycle as Georgia’s second-highest-rated signee per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“Justice Fitzpatrick is working his way back,” Smart said. “He’s about — I want to say six months post, maybe seven months post- ACL — so we don’t know what he’ll be able to do completely in camp.”

Georgia opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5, as the Bulldogs take on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.