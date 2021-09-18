5 questions with South Carolina beat writer, shares Gamecocks best chance for an upset

Coach Kirby Smart has talked about the need for the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) to get their run game on track against the Gamecocks (2-0) in the 7 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium.

ATHENS — Georgia enters it SEC home-opening game against South Carolina a hefty favorite, but the Bulldogs remain a work in progress.

Smart also said the Georgia run defense took a step back in the 56-7 win over UAB last Saturday, and that South Carolina backs are a threat.

But how do things look from the Gamecocks side?

DawgNation hosted South Carolina beat writer Ben Portnoy, who writes for “The State” Newspaper in Columbia, to ask 5 key questions:

What’s the script for a South Carolina upset?

If South Carolina has any chance Saturday, it’ll come from the defense. The Gamecocks defenisve line has been as disruptive as any team in the country through two weeks. If they can get to whoever Georgia starts at quarterback and help create turnovers, South Carolina has a puncher’s chance.

Who is the best player on the South Carolina football team?

EDGE Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare — Enagbare is the anchor of the South Carolina defensive line. He’s a matchup nightmare and he should be a problem on Saturday.

Like Jordan Davis on the Georgia side, Enagbare projects as a first-round pick in next spring’s NFL draft assuming things hold.

What is the Gamecocks’ team strength?