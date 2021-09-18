5 questions with South Carolina beat writer, shares Gamecocks best chance for an upset
ATHENS — Georgia enters it SEC home-opening game against South Carolina a hefty favorite, but the Bulldogs remain a work in progress.
Coach Kirby Smart has talked about the need for the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) to get their run game on track against the Gamecocks (2-0) in the 7 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium.
Smart also said the Georgia run defense took a step back in the 56-7 win over UAB last Saturday, and that South Carolina backs are a threat.
But how do things look from the Gamecocks side?
DawgNation hosted South Carolina beat writer Ben Portnoy, who writes for “The State” Newspaper in Columbia, to ask 5 key questions:
What’s the script for a South Carolina upset?
If South Carolina has any chance Saturday, it’ll come from the defense. The Gamecocks defenisve line has been as disruptive as any team in the country through two weeks. If they can get to whoever Georgia starts at quarterback and help create turnovers, South Carolina has a puncher’s chance.
Who is the best player on the South Carolina football team?
EDGE Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare — Enagbare is the anchor of the South Carolina defensive line. He’s a matchup nightmare and he should be a problem on Saturday.
Like Jordan Davis on the Georgia side, Enagbare projects as a first-round pick in next spring’s NFL draft assuming things hold.
What is the Gamecocks’ team strength?
Defensive line — I mentioned it before but the Gamecocks have been downright dominant upfront. The Gamecocks head into the weekend as the No. 1 pass-rushing team in the country according to Pro Football Focus. Georgia’s offensive line will have a tough matchup on its hands in the trenches.
What is the Gamecocks biggest area of weakness?
Offensive line — For as good as the defensive line has been, the offensive line has had its share of problems. South Carolina brought back more than 100 appearances on its line, but they’ve been susceptible to pressure through two weeks.
Some of that comes from the schemes the Gamecocks have seen coupled with some missed assignments from the running backs and tight ends and wrong reads from quarterback Zeb Noland. That said, South Carolina has to be better in pass protection on Saturday in Athens.
How do you see this game playing out?
I think Georgia wins comfortably. Let’s say 38-10.
South Carolina’s defense is good enough to create some disruptions in the Georgia offense and maybe a takeaway or two. I don’t think the Gamecocks can do enough offensively, though, to cause any real problems for the Bulldogs.
It’ll be an ugly win and South Carolina may cover the spread, but Georgia should come out on top rather easily.
