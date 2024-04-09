Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia football podcast: 5-star QB Julian Lewis addresses NIL rumors
Tyler Atkinson: What does Georgia’s top junior prospect like best …
WATCH: Brett Thorson narrating Georgia football highlights will get …
WATCH: Wild fracas caps ‘craziest’ Georgia win at Mississippi State, …
Joenel Aguero impresses Georgia teammates with strong spring practice …