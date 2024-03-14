Much of the chatter this spring has been around the 28 new scholarship players on Georgia’s roster.

And following Thursday’s practice, we now know which numbers those new Bulldogs will be wearing.

Georgia has 22 of its 28 2024 signees already on campus. The Bulldogs have six of their seven transfers practicing with the team as well.

2024 Georgia football freshman and transfer jersey numbers

Ryan Puglisi, freshman quarterback -- No. 12

Trevor Etienne, junior running back -- No. 1

Chauncey Bowens, freshman running back -- No. 33

London Humphreys, sophomore wide receiver -- No. 16

Colbie Young, senior wide receiver -- No. 9

Michael Jackson, senior wide receiver -- No. 13

Sacovie White, freshman wide receiver -- No. 18

Nitro Tuggle, freshman wide receiver -- No. 2

Jaden Reddell, freshman tight end -- No. 23

Colton Heinrich, freshman tight end -- No. 82

Daniel Calhoun, freshman offensive lineman -- No. 75

Michael Uini, freshman offensive lineman -- No. 52

Marques Easley, freshman offensive lineman -- No. 58

Nyier Daniels, freshman offensive lineman -- No. 79

Malachi Tolliver, freshman offensive lineman -- No. 51

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, freshman defensive lineman -- No. 99

Xzavier McLeod, redshirt freshman defensive lineman -- No. 94

Nnamdi Ogboko, freshman defensive lineman -- No. 95

Jordan Thomas, freshman defensive lineman -- No. 92

Justin Williams, freshman inside linebacker -- No. 16

Chris Cole, freshman inside linebacker -- No. 18

Kris Jones, freshman inside linebacker -- No. 28

Ellis Robinson, freshman cornerback -- No. 1

KJ Bolden, freshman safety -- No. 4

Jake Pope, freshman defensive back -- No. 22

DeMello Jones, freshman defensive back -- No. 15

Ondre Evans, freshman defensive back -- No. 23

There were also a handful of other players to change jerseys. Inside linebacker CJ Allen is now wearing No. 3.

In addition to the 28 newcomers, Georgia also has four new assistant coaches on staff. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about all four of the new hires on Tuesday, prior to Georgia taking the practice field.

On new cornerbacks coach Donte Williams: “Donte went through the entire bowl practices, so he’s done practices with us, he knows our players, he knows how we practice and knows the detail of it, so it’s a huge advantage for him.”

On safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator: “That was an asset. T-Rob has been with Coach Muschamp for many years. He came from over at Alabama where there’s some things similar, so I don’t worry about those expectations.”

On wide receivers coach James Coley: “James Coley has been on our staff before and understands the standard and the expectations, which is part of the main reason we hired Coach Coley was the fact that I knew he knew the standard, he knew how things operate here, he’s a really good recruiter, he’s a great teacher.”

On running backs coach Josh Crawford: “Coach Crawford’s a guy that we’ve had kind of on our radar for a long time. He worked for Brent Key, who was also under a lot of the same things. So I don’t worry about the standard of excellence, the transition.”

Thursday was Georgia’s second spring practice. Georgia will wrap things up on April 13, when Georgia hosts its annual G-Day scrimmage. It is set for a 1 p.m. ET start on SEC Network+.