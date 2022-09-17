Dawgnation Logo
(2) Georgia
24
2nd QTR
00:00
0
South Carolina
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett overcomes sideline illness, delivers strong first half at South Carolina

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett overcame a sideline illness to lead a field goal drive in the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 24-0 lead. Curtis Compton/ AJC.
Curtis Compot
@mikegriffith32
Posted

COLUMBIA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett couldn’t be stopped in the first half at South Carolina until after a sideline vomiting episode on Saturday.

Bennett led the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs on three consecutive touchdown drives and a 21-0 lead before he became visibly ill on the UGA sideline midway through the second quarter at Williams-Brice stadium.

