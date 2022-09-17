Georgia QB Stetson Bennett overcomes sideline illness, delivers strong first half at South Carolina
COLUMBIA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett couldn’t be stopped in the first half at South Carolina until after a sideline vomiting episode on Saturday.
Bennett led the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs on three consecutive touchdown drives and a 21-0 lead before he became visibly ill on the UGA sideline midway through the second quarter at Williams-Brice stadium.
