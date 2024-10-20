AUSTIN, Texas — Georgia put the ball in Trevor Etienne’s hands with the season on the line, and the Florida transfer came through, scoring all three touchdowns for the Bulldogs at Texas.

Georgia knocked off the No. 1-ranked Longhorns, 30-15, bolstered by Etienne’s game-high 87 yards rushing on 19 carries, and 23 yards receiving on all three passes that were thrown his way.

“We wanted to come out and start fast,” said Etienne, who opened the scoring on a 2-yard sweep with 1:41 left in the first quarter four plays after Daylen Everette forced and recovered a Quinn Ewers fumble at the Texas 13-yard line.

Carson Beck had thrown two interceptions on previous drives before the defense sparked the offense.

“Offensively, we struggled early, but shout out to the defense,” Etienne told the ABC on-field reporter. “They played lights-out tonight, and give credit to those guys.

“O-line blocked hard up front, and we just wanted to show them what we prepared for all week.”

Etienne’s second touchdown, a 15-yard burst ip the middle — was also spurred by the Georgia defense forcing a turnover — Everette intercepting a Ewers’ pass at the Texas 30 three plays earlier.

The dynamic tailback capped the scoring in dramatic fashion after Texas had stonewalled Georgia twice at the 1, forcing a fourth down.

Mike Bobo moved 330-pound offensive lineman Micah Morris to fullback, and Etienne followed his lead behind 320-pound guard Xavier Truss into the end zone for the fourth-down score.

Etienne will get to his face to former Florida teammates in two weeks when Georgia travels to Jacksonville to face the Gators.

Florida beat Kentucky at The Swamp on Saturday by a 48-20 count.