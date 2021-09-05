Georgia OG Tate Ratledge suffers season-ending injury, offensive line shuffle continues

Ratledge, who was making his first career start Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium, was injured on the fifth offensive play of the game. When he returned to the sideline in the second half, he had a protective boot on and was using crutches.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge will miss the rest of the season on account of the foot injury he suffered on the first series of the 10-3 win over Clemson.

Ratledge is scheduled for Lisfranc surgery on Wednesday, DawgNation has confirmed. The 247Sports website was the first to report the injury.

Warren Ericson, who didn’t start at center on account of a hand injury that required a cast on his hand, replaced Ratledge at right guard during Georgia’s win over Clemson.

The Bulldogs were expected to shuffle their offensive line even before the injury to Ratledge.

Former five-star offensive tackle recruits Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims are expected to evolve into starters..

Senior Jamaree Salyer started at left tackle against Clemson, but it’s expected he’ll move back inside to his more natural position at guard. The move allows Salyer to play at his best position of strength and enables UGA to put its five best linemen on the field.

Ericson will continue to compete at offensive guard and center, where redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran started on Saturday night.