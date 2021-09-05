10
Final
3
(5) Georgia(3) Clemson
  • North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN Networks @11:00
    Mississippi State
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM
    (16) LSU
  • Bowling Green
    6
    Final
    Tennessee
    38
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Final
    Kentucky
    45
    Rice
    17
    Final
    Arkansas
    38
    (1) Alabama
    44
    Final
    (14) Miami (FL)
    13
  • Central Michigan
    24
    Final
    Missouri
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Mississippi State
    35
    Akron
    10
    Final
    Auburn
    60
    Eastern Illinois
    0
    Final
    South Carolina
    46
  • Florida Atlantic
    14
    Final
    (13) Florida
    35
    Kent State
    10
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    41
    East Tennessee State
    23
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    3
    (16) LSU
    27
    Final
    UCLA
    38
  • Louisville
    Tues, 9/7 on ESPN @12:00 AM
    Ole Miss
    South Carolina
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @4:00
    East Carolina
    Pittsburgh
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @4:00
    Tennessee
    Alabama State
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @4:00
    Auburn
  • (13) Florida
    Sat, 9/11 on ABC @5:00
    South Florida
    (6) Texas A&M
    Sat, 9/11 on FOX @7:30
    Colorado
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @8:00
    (1) Alabama
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @11:00
    Arkansas
  • North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN Networks @11:00
    Mississippi State
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM
    (16) LSU
  • Bowling Green
Georgia OG Tate Ratledge suffers season-ending injury, offensive line shuffle continues

Tate Ratledge-Georgia football-UGA football
Georgia redshirt freshman OL Tate Ratledges watches on during the Duke's Mayo Classic on Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, NC.
@mikegriffith32
Posted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge will miss the rest of the season on account of the foot injury he suffered on the first series of the 10-3 win over Clemson.

Ratledge, who was making his first career start Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium, was injured on the fifth offensive play of the game. When he returned to the sideline in the second half, he had a protective boot on and was using crutches.

Ratledge is scheduled for Lisfranc surgery on Wednesday, DawgNation has confirmed. The 247Sports website was the first to report the injury.

Warren Ericson, who didn’t start at center on account of a hand injury that required a cast on his hand, replaced Ratledge at right guard during Georgia’s win over Clemson.

The Bulldogs were expected to shuffle their offensive line even before the injury to Ratledge.

Former five-star offensive tackle recruits Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims are expected to evolve into starters..

Senior Jamaree Salyer started at left tackle against Clemson, but it’s expected he’ll move back inside to his more natural position at guard. The move allows Salyer to play at his best position of strength and enables UGA to put its five best linemen on the field.

Ericson will continue to compete at offensive guard and center, where redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran started on Saturday night.

Georgia plays host to UAB next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

