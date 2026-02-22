Oscar Delp was long an important piece for the Georgia offense. As both a pass catcher and a blocker, the talented tight end did it all for the Bulldogs during his time in Athens.

Delp’s time at Georgia has come to an end, as he’ll be taking part in the NFL combine this week.

As for what he leaves behind at Georgia, he’s more than confident in what the Bulldogs have at Georgia.

“We’ve got the best tight end room in the country, and it’s as simple as that,” Delp said prior to the Sugar Bowl. ”

Lawson Luckie will take on the role of senior leader that Delp had a season ago. But Luckie played a large role on Georgia’s offense a season ago. He’s shown plenty already in his time at Georgia.

The player who may benefit most from the snaps vacated is sophomore Elyiss Williams.

Williams brings plenty of physicality to the position, standing in at a towering 6-foot-7. Another year in the Georgia strength and conditioning program will be huge for the former Camden County High School standout.

Williams signed with the Bulldogs as the No. 1 ranked tight end prospect in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle. It didn’t take long for him to make an impact, catching a touchdown in his first career game.

That score did come in garbage time in a win over Marshall. But it didn’t take long for Williams to earn some first-team snaps. Even with Delp and Luckie, Williams carved out a role for himself in large part because of his blocking ability.

“I’m just coming out there every day doing my job and executing and mainly just focusing on my job and what I have to do,” Williams said.

Williams did play in a Wing T offense early in his high school career, which helped hammer home the importance of blocking.

As far as a pass catcher, Williams finished the year with 7 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. He hauled in a 24-yard pass in Georgia’s win over Mississippi State.

Williams didn’t have much production at the end of the season, catching just one pass in Georgia’s final five games.

If Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is to improve in 2026, he’ll have to do a better job of attacking the middle of the field and finding tight ends like Williams. Especially with his longtime roommate off to the NFL in Delp.

There’s a lot of internal confidence in what Williams can do next season for Georgia. Add him in with Luckie, fellow 2025 signee Ethan Barbour and redshirt sophomore Jaden Reddell and the Bulldogs have a number of options in the tight end room.

None though offer the upside that Williams possesses. It’s his presence that helps validate Delp’s long-term belief in the tight end room.

“Coach Harley does a great job of recruiting and developing these guys and getting them ready to play,” Delp said. “We’ve got so many special young guys in this room and on this offense and on this defense that could step up and play whenever. They’re ready for it.”