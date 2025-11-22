ATHENS — Georgia’s 35-3 win over Charlotte wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t supposed to be, as Kirby Smart substituted early and often on Senior Day.

The Bulldogs (10-1) cruised to a 28-3 halftime lead and Kirby Smart pulled Gunner Stockton after Georgia scored on its first possession of the second half to make it 35-3.

Stockton was 17-of-21 passing for 196 yards and the interception and carried five times for 11 yards.

“He did a good job, we have to continue to improve and get some guys to play well around him,” Smart said in his SEC Network on-field post-game interview. “He did a good job with what we asked him to do.”

Georgia out-gained Charlotte, a 1-10 American Athletic Association team, 449-169 yards, owning the time of possession 36 minutes, 54 seconds, to the 49ers’ 23:06.

Smart rested starting right tackle Earnest Greene lll, center Drew Bobo and tailback Chauncey Bowens with a 3:30 p.m. game on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Georgia Tech on deck.

“We have a quick turnaround, tough prep, hard team to prepare for,” Smart said of the Yellow Jackets, who entered their Saturday evening home game against Pitt 9-1. “They have a really good team.”

Sophomore Nate Frazier led UGA with 54 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Bo Walker made the most of his opportunities with Georgia resting tailback Chauncey Bowens.

Walker scored the first three touchdowns of his career, much to the delight of Smart, who praised the freshman’s efforts.

“He’s competed all year, scout team, he’s has done a great job,” Smart said. “He competes every day, he comes with a smile on his face every day.”

Smart praised his team for coming out strong despite several empty seats in the stadium in the early game.

“It was good for the most part, had good energy, had to bring their own juice,” Smart said. “I think that was important they were able to do that, on to the next.”

Heisman hopes take hit

Stockton’s Heisman Trophy hopes likely took a hit with his abbreviated performance against Charlotte after he entered the day sixth in the odds among Heisman favorites.

Stockton’s string of games with 200 yards or more passing was snapped at five, and his 11 yards rushing tied his previous season low, which occurred in the 24-20 win over Florida.

Smart elected to pull Stockton after he led the Bulldogs on a touchdown drive on their first offensive series of the third quarter with the team leading, 35-3.

The head coach was not pleased with Stockton’s interception, noting the scenario was set up by Stockton taking a 7-yard loss on a sack the play before with UGA running the two-minute offense.

“Gotta make better decisions, he held the ball too long,” Smart said in his SEC Network halftime interview. “It wasn’t that play, it was the play before when he took the sack — you never take the sack in a two-minute situation.”

Bo Walker’s big day

Georgia freshman Bo Walker had a career-day against Charlotte, carrying nine times for 48 yards and touchdown runs of 15, 12 and 3 yards.

Walker, who played at Cedar Grove High School through his junior year of high school before transferring to the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, played in four games prior to Saturday, bringing 13 carries for 52 yards into the action against Charlotte.

Defense never rests

Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV recorded his third interception of the season, and back-up Daniel Okonkow, a freshman from Hillgrove High School recorded his first interception.

Charlotte quarterback Grayson Loftis was 14-of-27 passing for 130 yards and the two interceptions and was sacked twice, by Chris Cole and freshman Elijah Griffin.

Linebackers Raylen Wilson and Justin Williams led the Bulldogs with five tackles apiece.