Georgia football WR Tommy Bush enters NCAA transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia football receiver Tommy Bush has entered the transfer portal, per AL.com, bringing the Bulldogs down to an unofficial count of 82 players on scholarship.

Georgia is expected to add some players before next season via the NCAA transfer portal or graduate transfers, particularly in the secondary where the team lacks experience after losing four of five starters from last season’s team.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Bush is a former Under Armor All-American and 4-star product from Schertz, Texas, who is on the verge of his fourth season of college football.

Bush has played in just three game in his three years at Georgia, making one catch for 1 yard against Georgia Tech in 2019 after a sports hernia had limited his participation that season. He did not appear in any games last season.

Bush, most notably, was crossing a street with teammates last October when he was hit by a car.

Coach Kirby Smart said at the time it could have been worse for Bush, who suffered a concussion, bruises and facial injury.

“Tommy was in a minor accident, and thankfully is healthy,” Smart said after the incident last fall.

“He has a little bit of a concussion. He’s injured. He has some injuries but we are thankful Tommy is okay because it was a dangerous situation.”

Bush also had to get some dental work and surgeries as a result of the accident, Smart said.

Bush is the fourth UGA receiver to transfer out of the program, joining Matt Landers (Toledo), Trey Blount (Old Dominion) and Makiya Tongue (Oregon State).

The Bulldogs passing game is expected to take off this season with JT Daniels under center and George Pickens a potential 1,000-yard receiver.

