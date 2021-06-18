Georgia football star talent goes above and beyond preseason All-American teams

ATHENS — The 2021 Georgia football team is loaded with NFL talent and players worthy of All-American honors, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to being an All-American pick. Coaches and players at championship-level programs typically rolled their eyes at such preseason and postseason lists, taking the necessary team-first approach while realizing the NFL scouts have their own, more important, list of favorites. RELATED: Way-too-early Georgia NFL prospect list, potential first-round picks

All-American and All-conference honors might mean more to players than ever before with the pending NIL legislation, in terms of adding marketing value. But those teams, as evidenced by the most recent preseason All-American team to come out, can be political and somewhat misleading. The 2019 Georgia defense presented an example of such. The Bulldogs led the SEC in each of the four major defensive statistical categories — total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense and pass efficiency defense.

And yet, UGA failed to have a defensive player named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press, hence the ironic “No-Name Defense” tag. RELATED: Georgia football league-leading defense shut out from AP All-SEC first-team Or course there were names, and a look at NFL rosters proves that — Seven defensive backs off of that 2019 team are in the NFL, two inside linebackers, two interior defensive linemen and two defensive ends.

But none were first-team All-SEC. Okay. So when looking at the recently released Walter Camp preseason All-American team, and the four Georgia players selected to the second team, it’s worth considering and remembering the subjectivity of the process. UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis, punter Jake Camarda were definitely worth their slots on the second team, and a case could be made for Jamaree Salyer. If George Pickens were healthy, then he would have warranted his spot. But with Pickens out indefinitely with a torn ACL — at least until November, in one of the more optimistic scenarios, the spot would have better served to have gone to someone else. Fact is, the Bulldogs have several stars capable of national breakthroughs this season, and some that have already proven themselves worthy of honors. In addition to the aforementioned players, here are some names that could find themselves on the preseason lists for those paying close attention or the postseason awards lists:

— QB JT Daniels. It’s not just a matter of winning the SEC, which Daniels will need to do to be the first-team All-SEC quarterback, but this will also be a numbers game. The good news for Georgia is that Todd Monken’s Pro Style Spread Offense, with its Air Raid principles and weapons galore, figures to rank among the most efficient in the nation. Considering, Daniels completed 67 percent of his passes over the final four games last season, and the Bulldogs were converting on 64 percent of their third downs versus SEC competition. — WR Arik Gilbert/Jermaine Burton. One, or both, might find themselves on postseason All-American or All-SEC lists provided Kirby Smart turns loose his offense in full. Smart is all about winning games, and if he thinks building large leads with the pass game is the better route to a championship than grinding out the second half on the ground with decisive leads, then that’s what he will do. The UGA offense is predicated on taking what the defense gives, but in some instances, Daniels will feel comfortable enough to fit the ball into his prime targets. — RB Undetermined. Zamir White is the most experienced and assignment sound, Kendall Milton is the most dynamic runner, James Cook is the best pass catcher, Kenny McIntosh is the most versatile and Daijun Edwards has already shown a high ceiling.