Georgia leads the way with 4 players making Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams

The Georgia Bulldogs are well represented on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams that were released on Thursday, as George Pickens, Jamaree Salyer, Jordan Davis and Jake Camarda all appeared on the second team. Georgia tied Clemson and Iowa State for the most selections on the two teams with four each. Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU and Oklahoma all had three selections, though each of those had at least one player on the first team. Pickens’ status for the 2021 season is very much in doubt after he tore his ACL in March. But he’s previously shown he can be one of the most dominant receivers in the country. He finished tied for the team lead in receiving yards last season with 513 yards in eight games to go along with a team-best six touchdowns.

Davis is one of the best run defenders in college football, as the senior has played a significant role in Georgia leading the country in run defense in each of the past two seasons. He has flashed some potential as a pass rusher and elected to bypass the NFL to return to Georgia for his senior season. Salyer’s inclusion on the list might be the most interesting. He played well as Georgia’s left tackle in 2020 but did not earn All-SEC honors. Salyer’s biggest strength might be his versatility, as he can play either tackle or guard for the Bulldogs. Related: Jamaree Salyer shares his thought on left tackle position