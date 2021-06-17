Georgia leads the way with 4 players making Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams
The Georgia Bulldogs are well represented on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams that were released on Thursday, as George Pickens, Jamaree Salyer, Jordan Davis and Jake Camarda all appeared on the second team.
Georgia tied Clemson and Iowa State for the most selections on the two teams with four each. Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU and Oklahoma all had three selections, though each of those had at least one player on the first team.
Pickens’ status for the 2021 season is very much in doubt after he tore his ACL in March. But he’s previously shown he can be one of the most dominant receivers in the country. He finished tied for the team lead in receiving yards last season with 513 yards in eight games to go along with a team-best six touchdowns.
Davis is one of the best run defenders in college football, as the senior has played a significant role in Georgia leading the country in run defense in each of the past two seasons. He has flashed some potential as a pass rusher and elected to bypass the NFL to return to Georgia for his senior season.
Salyer’s inclusion on the list might be the most interesting. He played well as Georgia’s left tackle in 2020 but did not earn All-SEC honors. Salyer’s biggest strength might be his versatility, as he can play either tackle or guard for the Bulldogs.
It’s not yet known where Salyer will line up for the 2021 season, as the Bulldogs are still looking for their best five-man combination. Salyer though will definitely be a key part of the unit.
Camarda was a Ray Guy finalist a season ago and actually earned second-team All-American honors from Walter Camp last season. He returns for his senior season and should help give Georgia an edge on special teams once again.
With all this talent, it’s easy to see why Georgia is one of the top contenders to win the national title in 2021. Among those not listed include quarterback JT Daniels, linebackers Adam Anderson and Nakobe Dean and defensive backs Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick.
Georgia and Clemson open the 2021 season against each other on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. The Bulldogs are also likely to see one of Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU in the SEC championship game at the end of the season. Georgia should be seen as an overwhelming favorite to win the SEC East this season.
