Live blog Georgia Senior Day vs. Charleston Southern: Style points, Kirby’s Senior Day flashback
ATHENS — Georgia has fought and earned its way into the No. 1 spot in college football with two games remaining in the regular season, and Kirby Smart aims to keep that ascension going.
“The opponent and who it is remains nameless,” Smart said of FCS Charleston Southern, the Bulldogs’ opponent in the noon kick at Samford Stadium.
“For us, it’s about continuing to get better. Our goal is to peak at the end of the season. It doesn’t matter who you play, you’re trying to execute at a high level.”
Georgia has the longest active win streak in the nation at 14 games and will play in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Style points
Georgia will likely look for Stetson Bennett to unleash some deep passes over the overmatched Bucs’ secondary on Saturday, looking to maintain timing on that element of the game.
SEC Network analyst Gene Chizek pointed out that UGA has just one pass over 40 yards in the past four games.
“I go back to the Auburn game where Ladd McConkey caught the 60-yard touchdown, remember that?” Chizek said. “Since then, four weeks, they’ve had one catch over 40 yards, it was a 47-yard reception against Missouri.
“So they’re going to be on this championship run, we know they can run the football, we know they can protect the quarterback. I’m not going to say it’s missing, but it would be nice to see some real good chunks, 55-, 60-yard touchdowns.”
Kirby’s Senior Day flashback
Outgoing Georgia players will surely win their Senior Day Game, but Smart revealed his memories are bittersweet in at least one way.
“I remember getting to have my family on the sideline, I still have that picture, and jogging out and knowing it would be the last time I played,” Smart said.
“That hardest thing is it was a loss to (Georgia) Tech, and that sticks out, so you have a positive and a negative.”
Georgia football availability report
CB Ameer Speed (ankle), probable
RB Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), probable
OT Jamaree Salyer (foot), probable
DT Devonte Wyatt (ribs), probable
WR Jermaine Burton (groin), questionable
WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), questionable
WR Justin Robinson (hamstring), questionable
RB Kendall Milton (knee), doubtful
WR George Pickens (knee), doubtful
WR Arian Smith (leg), out
LB Trezman Marshall (knee), out
DB Tykee Smith (knee), out
LB Rian Davis (quad), out
CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder), out
OL Tate Ratledge (foot), out
OLB Adam Anderson (suspension)
WR Arik Gilbert (personal)
