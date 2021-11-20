Charleston Southern
Live blog Georgia Senior Day vs. Charleston Southern: Style points, Kirby’s Senior Day flashback

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer is one of the Bulldogs' players who will be making their last appearance in Sanford Stadium on Saturday against Charleston Southern.
Jeff Sentell / Dawg
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Welcome to the DawgNation Live Blog, where scoring, news and injuries will be updated in real time from Sanford Stadium

ATHENS — Georgia has fought and earned its way into the No. 1 spot in college football with two games remaining in the regular season, and Kirby Smart aims to keep that ascension going.

“The opponent and who it is remains nameless,” Smart said of FCS Charleston Southern, the Bulldogs’ opponent in the noon kick at Samford Stadium.

“For us, it’s about continuing to get better. Our goal is to peak at the end of the season. It doesn’t matter who you play, you’re trying to execute at a high level.”

Georgia has the longest active win streak in the nation at 14 games and will play in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Style points

Georgia will likely look for Stetson Bennett to unleash some deep passes over the overmatched Bucs’ secondary on Saturday, looking to maintain timing on that element of the game.

SEC Network analyst Gene Chizek pointed out that UGA has just one pass over 40 yards in the past four games.

“I go back to the Auburn game where Ladd McConkey caught the 60-yard touchdown, remember that?” Chizek said. “Since then, four weeks, they’ve had one catch over 40 yards, it was a 47-yard reception against Missouri.

“So they’re going to be on this championship run, we know they can run the football, we know they can protect the quarterback. I’m not going to say it’s missing, but it would be nice to see some real good chunks, 55-, 60-yard touchdowns.”

Kirby’s Senior Day flashback

Outgoing Georgia players will surely win their Senior Day Game, but Smart revealed his memories are bittersweet in at least one way.

“I remember getting to have my family on the sideline, I still have that picture, and jogging out and knowing it would be the last time I played,” Smart said.

“That hardest thing is it was a loss to (Georgia) Tech, and that sticks out, so you have a positive and a negative.”

Georgia football availability report

CB Ameer Speed (ankle), probable

RB Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), probable

OT Jamaree Salyer (foot), probable

DT Devonte Wyatt (ribs), probable

WR Jermaine Burton (groin), questionable

WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), questionable

WR Justin Robinson (hamstring), questionable

RB Kendall Milton (knee), doubtful

WR George Pickens (knee), doubtful

WR Arian Smith (leg), out

LB Trezman Marshall (knee), out

DB Tykee Smith (knee), out

LB Rian Davis (quad), out

CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder), out

OL Tate Ratledge (foot), out

OLB Adam Anderson (suspension)

WR Arik Gilbert (personal)

