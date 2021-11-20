Live blog Georgia Senior Day vs. Charleston Southern: Style points, Kirby’s Senior Day flashback

ATHENS — Georgia has fought and earned its way into the No. 1 spot in college football with two games remaining in the regular season, and Kirby Smart aims to keep that ascension going.

Welcome to the DawgNation Live Blog, where scoring, news and injuries will be updated in real time from Sanford Stadium

“The opponent and who it is remains nameless,” Smart said of FCS Charleston Southern, the Bulldogs’ opponent in the noon kick at Samford Stadium.

“For us, it’s about continuing to get better. Our goal is to peak at the end of the season. It doesn’t matter who you play, you’re trying to execute at a high level.”

Georgia has the longest active win streak in the nation at 14 games and will play in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Style points

Georgia will likely look for Stetson Bennett to unleash some deep passes over the overmatched Bucs’ secondary on Saturday, looking to maintain timing on that element of the game.

SEC Network analyst Gene Chizek pointed out that UGA has just one pass over 40 yards in the past four games.

“I go back to the Auburn game where Ladd McConkey caught the 60-yard touchdown, remember that?” Chizek said. “Since then, four weeks, they’ve had one catch over 40 yards, it was a 47-yard reception against Missouri.