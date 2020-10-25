Georgia football opens as double-digit favorite over Kentucky

ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a 13-point favorite over Kentucky in next Saturday’s noon game in Lexington, per VegasInsider.com.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (3-1) have won 10 in a row over the Wildcats (2-3) including six straight at what’s now known as Kroger Field. The teams’ matchup will be televised by the SEC Network.

The last time the teams met in Lexington the SEC East Division was on the line, and the Big Blue packed it out in anticipation of an upset in the 2018 season.

Instead, Georgia relied on its powerful run game to the tune of 331 yards, asking Jake Fromm to attempt only 20 passes which he efficiently did with 14 completions for 113 yards in a 34-17 victory.

The more things change, the more they might stay the same with redshirt junior Stetson Bennett in line for his fourth start of the season.

RELATED: Kirby Smart reveals his role, contribution in UGA offense

Smart has indicated he doesn’t want to get into a “boat race” attempting to outscore other teams, suggesting the Bulldogs will go back to relying on a ground attack after Bennett’s three-interception performance against Alabama.

Georgia ranks last in the SEC in completion percentage (.556) and ninth in passing efficiency.

“Offense, we can’t get in a boat race where we’re trying to outscore people,” Smart said last week. “We have to play our brand of football, and help Stetson with the people around him, is probably the No. 1 thing.”

Georgia’s so-called “brand of football” under Smart has been known for the run game.

Smart indicated freshman Kendall Milton could be in line for more carries as Smart searches for explosive plays in the run game. Milton had 6 carries for 44 yards in the 41-24 loss to Alabama, including a 24-yard burst.

Junior Zamir White is a favorite in the running backs room but he has failed to break a run of over 20 yards in the 82 carries he’s gotten over the course of the past five games he has started.

The last time a Georgia running back scored a touchdown on a run over more than 30 yards was 12 games ago, and Kentucky, when D’Andre Swift scored on a 39-yard touchdown run.

Prior to getting shut out in the second half against Alabama in their last outing, that game with the Wildcats last season also represented the last time the Bulldogs were held scoreless in a half.

The Wildcats are coming off a 20-10 loss at Missouri that saw the Tigers control the clock an astounding 43 minutes, 10 seconds, to Kentucky’s 16:50.

Missouri out-rushed Kentucky 220-95, and held OC Eddie Gran’s offense to 50 yards passing and 145 total yards.

OTHER SEC GAMES

Auburn -2 vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m. CBS

Ole Miss -18 at. Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama -33 vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Texas A&M – 15 vs. Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Florida -15 vs. Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC Alternate

