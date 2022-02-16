Georgia football assistant coaching salaries remain surprisingly modest

ATHENS — Veteran offensive coordinator Todd Monken remains the Bulldogs’ highest-paid assistant, while UGA’s newest hire and youngest on-field coach will start at just under a half-million dollars per year, per the most current coaching salary information. The University of Georgia shared the salaries of the Bulldogs’ assistant coaches after DawgNation FOIA request, revealing Coach Kirby Smart’s current salary structure.

Smart has made a handful of hires and promotions since the Bulldogs’ 33-18 CFP Championship Game win over Alabama on Jan. 10. RELATED: Georgia football proves elite, takes down Crimson Tide in title tilt The hiring of 29-year-old assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe to coach outside linebackers, on Feb, 3, is the most recent. Uzo-Diribe will make $450,000, which is equal to the last recorded salary for tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Hartley’s salary was not among the updated salaries released on Wednesday, which could indicate he’s in for a raise after coaching up FWAA Player of the Year and Alll-American tight end Brock Bowers. Georgia is paying new receivers coach Bryan McClendon $700,000 -- an increase of $150,000 over what former receivers coach Cortez Hankton made last season. Hankton left Georgia for LSU and will make a reported $900,000 as the Tigers’ receivers’ coach.

McClendon, meanwhile, was making $515,000 at Oregon last season, per USA Today coaching salary data. Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann were bumped up to $800,000 each in their new roles as co-defensive coordinators. Muschamp came on board after the 2020 season as a defensive analyst making $300,000 before sliding into an on-field role last fall. Schumann was making $600,000 coaching linebackers and sharing coordinator duties with departed defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. The 33-percent increase could indicate that Schumann will take over as the primary defensive play-caller call for the Bulldogs next season. Scott Cochran, who took a leave of absence at the start of fall drills, is still listed as making $575,000 as the special teams coach.

Smart has not announced what role Cochran will serve with the staff, as he returned from his leave of absence as an off-field coach. Smart, himself, is due a hefty raise. The seventh-year Georgia head coach has super-agent Jimmy Sexton negotiating what’s believed to be a 10-year deal worth more than $100 million. Former UGA defensive coordinator Mel Tucker set the market when he signed a 10-year, $95 million contract after the season. USC coach Lincoln Riley is believed to be making approximately $10 million per year, an increase from his salary at Oklahoma that paid him around $7.6 annually. None of the current Georgia assistant coaches have yet to receive the sort of massive pay increase some might have expected after the Bulldogs won their first national championship in 41 years.

Monken would seem to be the coach in line for a significant increase, as there were reports he turned away interest from LSU after Brian Kelly was hired. There remains speculation that Monken, who served as offensive coordinator for Tampa Bay and Cleveland prior to Smart hiring him after the 2019 season, might still be in consideration for one of the NFL openings. Georgia has shown it will be competitive when necessary, more than doubling the salary of former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning the past two offseasons. Lanning parlayed previous head coaching and coordinator opportunities into giant raises after the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, going from $750,000 to $1.25 million, and then to $1.7 million before last season. Georgia football current coaching salaries (as of Feb,16, 2022, per UGA) OC Todd Monken $1.25 million

OL Matt Luke $900,000 Co-DC Will Muschamp $800,000 Co-DC Glenn Schumann $800,000 RBs Dell McGee $800,000 WRs Bryan McClendon $700,000 DL Tray Scott $750,000 ST Scott Cochran $575,000 TE Todd Hartley ? ($450,000 in 2021) OLB Chidera Uzo-Diribe $450,000

