Georgia hires former Bulldog Bryan McClendon to be new wide receivers coach

Days after bringing back former Georgia staffer Mike Bobo as an analyst, Kirby Smart is calling on another former Georgia coach to lead the wide receiver position. According to multiple reports, Smart has hired Bryan McClendon as the wide receivers coach to replace Cortez Hankton.

McClendon previously coached wide receivers at Georgia during the 2015 season. He served as the interim coach after Mark Richt had left for Miami and before Smart took over. He spent last year as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Oregon, working with Mario Cristobal. He had followed Cristobal to Miami, working as the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator.