Georgia 2021 football icon Jordan Davis video tribute: ‘thankful for DawgNation’

ATHENS — Jordan Davis has taken a special place in the hearts of Georgia football fans this season, the unquestioned leader and icon representing the Bulldogs’ 2021 season.

“Four years ago, we chose Georgia to commit to greatness, to the family and to the G,” Davis said. “When you put on that red and black, there’s no better feeling, and every time we step on that grass, we never forget who we’re fighting for.

“Thankful for DawgNation, a family of 92,000 and a million more, and an endless love like none other.”

Davis will get some of the loudest cheers during introductions before the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs kickoff against FCS Charleston Southern at noon Saturday.

Smart said he expects between 28 and 30 players to be honored before the game.

Here’s a look at players from different signing classes who could be making their final appearance in Sanford Stadium.

2016 Class