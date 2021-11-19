Georgia 2021 football icon Jordan Davis video tribute: ‘thankful for DawgNation’
ATHENS — Jordan Davis has taken a special place in the hearts of Georgia football fans this season, the unquestioned leader and icon representing the Bulldogs’ 2021 season.
“Four years ago, we chose Georgia to commit to greatness, to the family and to the G,” Davis said. “When you put on that red and black, there’s no better feeling, and every time we step on that grass, we never forget who we’re fighting for.
“Thankful for DawgNation, a family of 92,000 and a million more, and an endless love like none other.”
Davis will get some of the loudest cheers during introductions before the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs kickoff against FCS Charleston Southern at noon Saturday.
Smart said he expects between 28 and 30 players to be honored before the game.
Here’s a look at players from different signing classes who could be making their final appearance in Sanford Stadium.
2016 Class
DT Julian Rochester
2017 Class
DT Devonte Wyatt
OG Justin Shafer
DB Latavious Brini
QB Stetson Bennett
DB William Poole
LB Robert Beal
CB Ameer Speed
2018 Class
(* redshirt junior)
RB James Cook
QB JT Daniels (USC signee)
TE John FitzPatrick*
WR Kearis Jackson*
OL Jamaree Salyer
RB Zamir White
DT Jordan Davis
FS Christopher Smith
LB Channing Tindall
LB Quay Walker
CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson)
P Jake Camarda
2019 Class
(Possible NFL early entrants)
SS Lewis Cine
LB Nakobe Dean
WR George Pickens
OLB Nolan Smith
DE Travon Walker
