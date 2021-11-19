Georgia 2021 football icon Jordan Davis video tribute: ‘thankful for DawgNation’

Georgia team captain Jordan Davis is the face of the 2021 Bulldogs.
ATHENS — Jordan Davis has taken a special place in the hearts of Georgia football fans this season, the unquestioned leader and icon representing the Bulldogs’ 2021 season.

“Four years ago, we chose Georgia to commit to greatness, to the family and to the G,” Davis said. “When you put on that red and black, there’s no better feeling, and every time we step on that grass, we never forget who we’re fighting for.

“Thankful for DawgNation, a family of 92,000 and a million more, and an endless love like none other.”

Davis will get some of the loudest cheers during introductions before the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs kickoff against FCS Charleston Southern at noon Saturday.

Smart said he expects between 28 and 30 players to be honored before the game.

Here’s a look at players from different signing classes who could be making their final appearance in Sanford Stadium.

2016 Class

DT Julian Rochester

2017 Class

DT Devonte Wyatt

OG Justin Shafer

DB Latavious Brini

QB Stetson Bennett

DB William Poole

LB Robert Beal

CB Ameer Speed

2018 Class

(* redshirt junior)

RB James Cook

QB JT Daniels (USC signee)

TE John FitzPatrick*

WR Kearis Jackson*

OL Jamaree Salyer

RB Zamir White

DT Jordan Davis

FS Christopher Smith

LB Channing Tindall

LB Quay Walker

DT Devonte Wyatt

CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson)

P Jake Camarda

2019 Class

(Possible NFL early entrants)

SS Lewis Cine

LB Nakobe Dean

WR George Pickens

OLB Nolan Smith

DE Travon Walker

