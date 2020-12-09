Kirby Smart: Georgia putting together ‘pieces of puzzle’ for early signing day
ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is applying the mathematics background he attained through his University of Georgia business major in place these days.
Smart anticipates UGA will have its largest early enrollee class since the December signing day came into existence in 2016, but he’s just not sure how it all adds up.
Where and how will all of those scholarships become available?
“We’re looking at the possibility of anywhere from 14 to 20 mid-year enrollees,” Smart said on his Tuesday Zoom call. “Let’s say we have 20 mid-year enrollees who want to come—we don’t have 20 spots.
“Yet, the seniors won’t count next year, but they’re eating spots right now. It just doesn’t add up. It doesn’t make perfect sense, so it’s a dilemma that we have to deal with.”
Georgia had three players transfer during the offseason, and another three are currently in the transfer portal with strong speculation that more will soon join them.
But the bigger part of the issue is the early signing day takes place (Dec. 16) before the deadline (Jan. 17) for underclassmen declare for the 2021 NFL Draft (Apr 29-May 1), something that has become a regular occurrence under Smart’s leadership.
Already, 78 players have declared, but none of the UGA underclassmen have stated intentions to leave.
“Just like it’s been in the past — that I don’t know a lot of the valuable spots that we need, because a lot of that is based on juniors and decisions they have,” Smart said. “It’s so hard to predict your roster for the next year and your needs not knowing who’s going to be here and who’s not.
“That’s the hardest thing for me, is figuring out where the pieces of the puzzle come from in terms of who you sign.”
The first five of seven Georgia players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft had eligibility remaining: First-round picks Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, second-round pick D’Andre Swift, fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley and fifth-round pick Jake Fromm.
The Bulldogs have a handful of players from this season’s team that have decisions to make on their futures.
Smart, however, said he doesn’t want them thinking about anything but finishing the season.
“They don’t need to make that decision right now, that decision is based on family, graduation, performance, NFL evaluation,” Smart said. “They’ve got to focus on playing …. hopefully playing a bowl game, avoiding COVID. There’s a lot going on before they have to make that decision.”
And for Smart and his staff, there’s a lot going on before next Wednesday when up to 20 prospects will sign into Georgia’s 2021 class.
Smart explained it’s an unprecedented set of circumstances.
“Kids aren’t in high school, so why should (they) stay for (their) second semester?” Smart said, pointing out how the COVID-19 restrictions have affected prospects’ decision making.
“We have a unique year where we have more guys that may want to enroll early than we’ve ever had, and you have to find the spots for those.”
The Bulldogs have 20 commits at the moment in a class ranked No. 3 by the 247Sports composite.
Here’s a look at where the team rankings stand, with the number of commits:
1. Alabama (22)
2. Ohio State (20)
3. Georgia (20)
4. LSU (20)
5. Oregon (21)
6. Clemson (17)
7. Florida (26)
8. Notre Dame (23)
9. Michigan (21)
10. USC (15)
Other SEC schools
14. Tennessee (25)
15. Texas A&M (17)
19. Arkansas (20)
26. Missouri (20)
29. Mississippi State (18)
35. Kentucky (17)
42. Auburn (12)
47. Vanderbilt (20)
48. Ole Miss (15)
89. South Carolina (10)
Georgia football class breakdown
(without players in NCAA portal)
RS Senior/grad transfer (4)
TE Tre’ McKitty
WR Demetris Robertson
OG Ben Cleveland
DT Julian Rochester
Seniors (10)
OG Justin Shaffer
DE Malik Herring
DT Devonte Wyatt
OLB Jermaine Johnson
OLB Walter Grant
MLB Nate McBride
MLB Monty Rice
STAR Mark Webb
S Richard LeCounte
CB D.J. Daniel
RS Juniors (8)
QB Stetson Bennett
WR Matt Landers
OL/NT Netori Johnson
OLB Robert Beal
STAR William Poole
CB Eric Stokes
CB Ameer Speed
S Latavious Brini
Juniors (10)
RB James Cook
OL Jamaree Salyer
C Trey Hill
NT Jordan Davis
OLB Adam Anderson
MLB Channing Tindall
MLB Quay Walker
CB Tyson Campbell
S Chris Smith
P Jake Camarda
RS Sophomores (9)
QB JT Daniels
RB Zamir White
TE John FitzPatrick
WR Tommy Bush
WR Kearis Jackson
OT Owen Condon
OG Warren Ericson
DE Tramel Walthour
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Sophomores (9)
RB Kenny McIntosh
WR George Pickens
WR Dominick Blaylock
DE Travon Walker
OLB Nolan Smith
MLB Nakobe Dean
MLB Trezmen Marshall
STAR Tyrique Stevenson
S Lewis Cine
RS Freshmen (9)
TE Ryland Goede
TE Brett Seither
OT Xavier Truss
OT Warren McClendon
C Clay Webb
NT Tymon Mitchell
DT Bill Norton
DT Zion Logue
MLB Rian Davis
Freshmen (24)
QB Carson Beck
RB Kendall Milton
RB Daijun Edwards
TE Darnell Washington
WR Marcus Rosemy
WR Jermaine Burton
WR Arian Smith
WR Justin Robinson
WR Ladd McConkey
OT Broderick Jones
OT Tate Ratledge
OT Chad Lindberg
OT Austin Blaske
OG Devon Willock
C Sedrick Van Pran
C Cameron Kinnie
DT Jalen Carter
DT Warren Brinson
DT Nazir Stackhouse
OLB Mekhail Sherman
CB Jalen Kimber
CB Kelee Ringo
S Major Burns
K Jared Zirkel