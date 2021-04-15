Georgia football offense ‘big plays happening …. night and day’ difference

ATHENS — It’s hard to know exactly what plays Georgia football coach Kirby Smart will have scripted for the annual G-Day Game on Saturday. But from the sounds of it, behind the scenes in the Bulldogs’ closed practices, the offense is killing it. “It’s crazy, it’s like every practice there’s a lot of big plays happening,” Bulldogs’ senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis told Chuck Dowdell on the 680 AM Round Table.

“As a defense, we try to stop it, but sometimes you just have to look at them and be happy for them. The competition is unreal.” More competition for playing time will play out at 2 p.m. on Saturday when the Bulldogs hold their annual G-Day Scrimmage (SEC Network-Plus Stream), but Smart isn’t likely to show too much of his hand. Quarterback JT Daniels, entering his second season since transferring from USC, has increased his mobility and knowledge of the playbook to the point of earning Smart’s trust.

“His leadership has been great; .he commands respect in the room, he picks things up well,” Smart said. “You don’t have as many busted plays or mistakes when you put new things in when you have a guy like JT that comes in and learns it and grows with it.” Tailback James Cook, who figures, to be one of the most explosive players in the SEC this season, indicated the offense is in sync. “ It helps us a lot having that communication going, we didn’t have a spring last year, where we had all the quarterbacks,” Cook said, referring to how UGA was looking at Jamie Newman and DWan Mathis, both since departed, as possible starters at this stage last year.