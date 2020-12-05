Transfer attorney Tom Mars lashes out at Georgia AD Greg McGarity on Twitter

ATHENS — Attorney Tom Mars lashed out at Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity on his Twitter account on Saturday, taking the outgoing administrator to task for standing up for his program.

I feel pretty confident that all the top search firms just updated their dossier on McGarity this morning and noted that he lacks situational awareness and panders to the fan base. That’s how I really feel. 😬 — Tom Mars (@tallanmars) December 5, 2020

McGarity announced his pending retirement last Tuesday.

Mars, of course, represented former Georgia players Justin Fields, Luke Ford and Cade Mays during their recent transfers out of UGA.

Mars was able to successfully petition the NCAA for Fields to gain immediate eligibility, but he was unsuccessful getting Ford or Mays immediately eligible.

The No. 8-ranked Bulldogs (6-2) were supposed to play 0-8 Vanderbilt on Saturday, but the Commodores said they couldn’t play on Friday.

McGarity said he was frustrated and upset his football program has acted with discipline and responsibly in regard to its COVID-19 protocols only to have opponents like Missouri and Vanderbilt fail to field teams on scheduled dates.

Reached Saturday night, McGarity stood behind his sentiments.

The Tigers — who UGA plays next Saturday — cancelled the original Nov. 14 meeting with Georgia.

Earlier this season the Bulldogs were forced to flip their bye week even though they were not directly affected by Florida taking two weeks off midseason on account of opt outs and COVID-related issues affecting its roster numbers.

Many of the UGA parents and players had travel plans for the originally scheduled idle Halloween weekend before the SEC office took action, ensuring the Bulldogs no longer had an off weekend before playing the Gators.

Georgia’s string of SEC East Division titles was officially snapped at three in a row when Florida beat Tennessee on Saturday, 31-19.

“I’m extremely proud of the way these young men have listened and illustrated they love the game of football and they want to play,” McGarity told DawgNation. “I can’t say that about everyone. If you want something bad enough you’re gonna do what you’re told to do.”

The Georgia seniors were set to be honored on Saturday on the traditional “Senior Day,” many families traveling in from around the country only to learn the Commodores had backed out.

A combination of COVID-19 positives, contacts, opt out and players quitting led to Vanderbilt not fielding a team.

McGarity said he fears Vanderbilt will not show up in Athens on Dec. 19 and field a team.

An unscientific Twitter poll revealed 87 percent of fans believe McGarity’s concerns are warranted.

Do you believe Vanderbilt will show up for makeup game with Georgia on Dec. 19? — MikeGriffith32 (@MikeGriffith32) December 4, 2020

In addition to leading to no Senior Day, that would also prevent UGA’s outgoing seniors from having a chance to exit as the winningest class in program history.

UGA coach Kirby Smart was asked his thoughts about teams not fielding teams, and if the SEC should review how it holds teams accountable.

“Everybody is handling it pretty much the same way, but not everybody is getting the same results,” Smart said. “It’s definitely hard to measure, and I don’t know if I have a stance to say whether or not it is fair to make guys (walk-ons) go out there and play that may or not be ready to, may or may not be capable of.”