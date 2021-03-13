Tennessee troubles continue, ESPN reports three allegedly involved in drug-related incident

ESPN is reporting that three Tennessee football players have been arrested on drug-related charges after a campus residence hall incident that took place on Tuesday night.

Per ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, the players allegedly involved are:

• Second-year LB Martavius French: former 4-star recruit from Memphis Whitehaven, No. 17 ILB and No. 330 overall in 2020 class

• Incoming freshman LB Aaron Willis: 4-star recruit from Baltimore, No. 8 ILB and No. 137 overall

• Incoming freshman DT Isaac Washington: 3-star recruit from Pilot Mountain, N.C. , No. 50 DT and No. 810 overall.

Per Rittenberg, the University of Tennessee had sent out a safety alert that the players entered and removed items from a residence hall room. The case was classified as an assault and burglary, originally.

Tennessee landed the No. 19 recruiting class in the nation in 2021 after being ranked as high as No. 2 last May, when former Vols’ coach Jeremy Pruitt had more than 20 committed early to inflate the ranking.