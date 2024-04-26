Kamari Lassiter has a new home, as the Houston Texans took the Georgia cornerback with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lassiter is the 4th Georgia Bulldog to come off the board. Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims both went in the first round of the draft. Ladd McConkey landed with the Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 34.

Lassiter was a two-year starter for Georgia at the cornerback position. He had just one interception in his time at Georgia but he was often tasked with locking down the other team’s top pass catcher. More often than not, Lassiter did.

Despite not having an interception, Lassiter still earned Second Team All-SEC honors for his play during the 2023 season.

Lassiter was also voted a team captain. He had 37 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 3.5 tackles for loss as a junior. During the 2022 season, Lassiter had 38 tackles, 4 pass breakups and 5.0 tackles for loss.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart raved about Lassiter following what was Lassiter’s final college game against Florida State.

“All these teams that go shopping, this dude right here wants to play football,” Smart said. “That’s all he cares about is playing football and his teammates. He ain’t worried about the next thing and all that. He said, ‘I want to play football, and he played football for the University of Georgia.’ He did it when he didn’t have to do it, and that’s what’s different at this place than a lot of other places.”

Lassiter slipped a bit in the draft after a less-than-stellar showing at his pro day. Lassiter opted not to run the 40-yard dash at the combine. But he did have the best 3-cone drill of any player at the NFL combine and ranked third among defensive backs in the short shuttle drill.

Georgia signed Lassiter as a 4-star prospect out of Tuscaloosa, Ala. He is originally from Savannah, Ga.

While Lassiter primarily played outside corner, he could move into the slot at the next level. He’s an excellent tackler. His best game perhaps came against Missouri, when he followed Luther Burden. The star Missouri receiver had just 2 receptions for 14 yards with Lassiter in coverage.

Smart is one of the best defensive back coaches in the country and he had no problem giving Lassiter his stamp of approval.

“He’s going to be a tremendous player, no matter where they play him,” Smart said. “He can play the nickel slot. He can play safety. He can play corner. He’s a ball hawk. He’s super competitive. Some people have a knack for finishing and getting the ball out. That’s one thing he’s got a really good knack for finishing on the ball and getting the ball out. Corners are hard to find. It’s a throw-first league, so you’ve gotta find guys that can cover man-to-man. He has the ability to do that.”

Lassiter is one of three defensive backs from Georgia hoping to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, as safeties Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith are also looking to be drafted.

Lassiter is the 5X player who played for Smart at Georgia to be drafted.

What Kamari Lassiter brings to an NFL team

Kamari Lassiter NFL combine measurements and stats