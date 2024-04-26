clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Nick Saban calls out Amarius Mims selection, says Mims took himself out of …
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some questions about the selection of Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart, ESPN react to Brock Bowers 2024 NFL Draft selection: …
Brock Bowers was the first Georgia Bulldog to come off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
Amarius Mims taken by Cincinnati Bengals in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
Amarius Mims was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with pick No. 18.
Connor Riley
Brock Bowers taken by Las Vegas Raiders in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
Brock Bowers has a new home, as the Georgia tight end was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with pick No. 13.
Connor Riley
