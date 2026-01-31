ATHENS — Sponsorships have continued to creep their way into college football.

The Delta logo is now on the Sanford Stadium field, a change made this season. Athletic Director Josh Brooks is happy so far with that partnership.

The Delta Air Lines logo can be seen on the 25-yard lines in the southwest and northeast corners of Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium.

“Very proud of what we were able to do last year in getting a great company like Delta on the field,” Brooks said. I think the partnership there with [Delta CEO] Ed Bastian and that whole team, that makes so much sense. So we’ll look at it.”

As for further deals, Brooks wants to be selective. He understands the value of the Georgia brand and is just going to slap any logo on for a small influx of cash.

Starting Aug. 1, schools can begin having sponsorship logos on jerseys. Schools can have up to two logos — up to four inches in size — to uniforms and apparel with one additional logo on equipment for preseason and regular season games. NCAA postseason events do not allow for logos on uniforms, but the College Football Playoff is not an NCAA-run event.

Brooks understands the importance of being financially competitive in this day-and-age. The Georgia athletic director hinted at a big announcement next regarding Georgia’s NIL space.

“I think we’re building a model that’s sustainable. As sustainable as it can be in these chaotic times. So I’m really proud,” Brooks said. “And I think we’ve got some exciting news coming here soon. Next week they will announce some new opportunities that are going to help us keep growing in the NIL area.”

But at the same point in time, he understands the significance of the Georgia brand.

“It’s something we’re going to take a look at,” Brooks said. “But, you know, we’re Georgia. We do things a certain way. We take pride and we love our partnerships with our key partners. So, it’s got to be the right fit for us. It’s got to make sense. We’re not just out here chasing dollars just for the sake of chasing dollars. We want to do it the right way.”