By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
12 hours ago
Matthew Stafford continues amazing season, sets NFL record in London
Matthew Stafford was slinging in the London rain on Sunday, to the tune of an NFL international game-record five touchdown passes.
Mike Griffith
16 hours ago
Kirby Smart highlights which areas he wants to see Georgia improve in …
ATHENS — While the Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a thrilling win over Ole Miss this past Saturday, Kirby Smart wants his team to keep getting better.
Connor Riley
18 hours ago
Kirby Smart understands why Florida fired Billy Napier, even if the …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart understands the reality of the situation at Florida.
Connor Riley
20 hours ago
What comes next for the Georgia football passing offense following Colbie …
ATHENS — Georgia will be without wide receiver Colbie Young for the foreseeable future after he suffered a leg fracture in Saturday’s win over Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
October 21, 2025
What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 8 win over Ole Miss
ATHENS — Rarely has Kirby Smart been as proud of his team as he was following a 43-35 win over Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
