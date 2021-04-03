Georgia WR Arian Smith sprains wrist in Scrimmage One; other receivers shined

ATHENS — Georgia second-year receiver Arian Smith suffered a spraied wrist in the Bulldogs’ scrimmage on Saturday but should be fine, according to Kirby Smart.

“Hh sprained his wrist and he should be fine so, I don’t know if he’ll be back Monday,” Smart said, explaining that team doctors were still looking at X-Rays.

“I don’t think we should sensationalize the other things because it’s all a part of football,” Smart said. “We had other guys get injured today, and it’s a lot bigger deal when somebody writes about a receiver …. receivers are going to be fine.”

The Bulldogs are already without star receiver George Pickens, who suffered a torn ACL earlier this spring and is out indefinitely.

Receiver Jermaine Burton also is out after suffering a hyperextended knee last Tuesday but was on hand on Saturday and is considered day-to-day.

“Jermaine Burton is fine, he has no structural damage, he was out there today doing exercises, doing conditioning and doing different things,” Smart said. “Jermaine Burton is going to be fine.”

Recevers Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and Dominick Blaylock (knee) were also on hand and are coming back from injuries, but they are not yet cleared to scrimmage.

Smith, considered the fastest player on the team, had made some nice catches in the scrimmage before his injury, per observers.

Other receivers, such as Justin Robinson and Demetris Robertson, had strong performances, and James Cook reeled in a long TD on a wheel route.

Robinson, 6-4, 220, is a candidate to take over Pickens’ position, as he is adept at high pointing the ball and catching the back-shoulder fade pass that quarterback JT Daniels is known for throwing.