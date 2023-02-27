Dawgnation Logo

Glenn Schumann to remain at Georgia after interviewing with Philadelphia Eagles

Fain and Billy Slaughter Co-Defensive Coordinator coach Glenn Schumann during a press conference at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia will only be losing one coordinator to the NFL, as ESPN’s Chris Low reports that Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will be staying with the Bulldogs.

Schumann interviewed last week with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have to replace both their offensive and defensive coordinators following their run to the Super Bowl.

Georgia saw offensive coordinator Todd Monken leave the program this offseason after three years, as he took the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator position. The Bulldogs replaced Monken with Mike Bobo.

To date Monken is the only on-field assistant coach from Georgia’s staff last season to leave. The Bulldogs did have to replace four assistant from last year’s staff.

