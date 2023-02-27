Glenn Schumann to remain at Georgia after interviewing with Philadelphia Eagles
Georgia will only be losing one coordinator to the NFL, as ESPN’s Chris Low reports that Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will be staying with the Bulldogs.
Schumann interviewed last week with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have to replace both their offensive and defensive coordinators following their run to the Super Bowl.
Georgia saw offensive coordinator Todd Monken leave the program this offseason after three years, as he took the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator position. The Bulldogs replaced Monken with Mike Bobo.
To date Monken is the only on-field assistant coach from Georgia’s staff last season to leave. The Bulldogs did have to replace four assistant from last year’s staff.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Jalen Carter to reportedly not workout for teams at 2023 NFL Combine
- David Greene confident in Georgia OC Mike Bobo, shares what he has in common with Stetson Bennett
- Jalen Carter, Georgia football get to make another statement at 2023 NFL Combine
- Georgia alum Chris Kirk picks up huge PGA Tour win at Honda Classic
- NFL teams eager to see Darnell Washington at combine: ‘I think there’s more there’
- Georgia baseball bashes Princeton, wins weekend series 3-1
- Ranking the SEC football offensive coordinators, offseason sees 10 changes
NextJalen Carter to reportedly not workout for teams at 2023 NFL Combine