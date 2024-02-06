Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia football has given 5-star David Sanders Jr. a clear message: …
Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star shares College Football …
Ladd McConkey moves up in latest ESPN NFL mock draft following strong …
ESPN analysts make emphatic statement about Georgia football entering …
Sentell’s Intel: What the GPS says about the big turns up ahead for …