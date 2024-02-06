Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2132(Jan. 5, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia running back James Cook said about why the Bulldogs were exlcluded from this past season’s College Football Playoff.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA star shares College Football Playoff conspiracy theory

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia running back James Cook is apparently still a big fan of the Bulldogs. He recently spoke with passion about his belief that if UGA had made this past season’s College Football Playoff, it would have won another national championship. Cook also had an interesting theory as to why Georgia was excluded.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show, and share a clip from an ESPN personality who believes UGA could be set up for a lot more success now that Nick Saban is no longer in the picture as Alabama coach.

15-minute mark: I share an interesting admission from five-star quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis about his perception of the Bulldogs offense.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league forming a working relationship with the Big Ten.

45-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA’s basketball loss to South Carolina.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.