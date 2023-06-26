Georgia football defensive line recruiting picture comes into focus with latest commitment

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football defensive line tray scott recruiting Entering the month of June, the defensive line was Georgia’s biggest position of concern when it came to the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs had zero commits at the position. Defensive line coach Tray Scott has gone to work to quell those any concerns, as Georgia has now added three defensive line commitments. Massive North Carolina defensive tackle Nnambi Ogboko became the latest commitment in the class.

The transfer portal also further impacted the long-term future of the position. Georgia saw Bear Alexander and Shone Washington leave the program while still having multiple years of eligibility remaining. You can bet that Georgia is likely to see transfer portal losses at the position following the 2023 season, as those are just the waters Georgia swims in with having so much talent. “That’s the way of the world. It’s who handles it and manages it best,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s a new climate we’re in. The window will open and all across the country there will be guys going in and looking for greener pastures. Ultimately the climate we have created and more power to them.” The Bulldogs only signed two defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett. We’ll see how much those two play this season but they’re going to be huge pieces of the defensive line moving forward given what Georgia stands to lose at the position after this season.

Dawgnation Dawgnation Joseph Jonah-Ajonye previews his official visit in a way that will leave DawgNation wanting more The thinning of the defensive line is why Scott’s haul of late is encouraging for Georgia. The Bulldogs are going to have to maintain a defensive line that has undoubtedly been one of the best units in the country in each of the last two seasons. Producing four first-round draft picks at the position undoubtedly makes it easier on the recruiting trail to attract some of the most promising recruits in the country. Georgia first landed Justin Greene, a 4-star prospect from nearby Lawrenceville, Ga. The Bulldogs next pulled Jordan Thomas out of New Jersey. Ogboko comes from North Carolina, where Georgia pulled Jarrett out of last year and Jordan Davis back in 2018. North Carolina has long been a spot where Scott has excelled and landing Ogboko only provides further evidence of that. Greene figures to fill the role occupied by Walthour as a 5-technique. Thomas will be more of an interior defensive lineman that can move across the line. Ogboko is your classic nose tackle at 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds. Like Jarrett before him, Ogboko will no doubt draw plenty of comparisons to Davis as he was also a 3-star prospect. Most teams would be thrilled with the haul Scott and Georgia have already assembled. But Georgia needs more than that haul in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Scott and the Bulldogs have much more on the table and did a lot on this final full weekend of June to help fill out the class.