BREAKING: Massive 3-star North Carolina DL Nnamdi Ogboko commits to Georgia football

This rep has the latest with 3-stat NG Nnamdi Ogboko. He ranks as the nation's No. 104 DL and the No. 1106 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation's No. 100 DL and the No. 1055 overall recruit. ========================================== Nnamdi Ogboko committed to Georgia football Sunday afternoon right at the tail end of his official visit.

While he was on his official, he posed for photographs and video running through a banner and flexing. His hulking 6-foot-4, 340-pound frame made quite the impression. That’s exactly the way he will fit into this class. The North Carolina standout from South Garner High School made it official today. He told DawgNation that UGA was one of his very top schools coming into the visit. It didn’t take long for him to nail it down.