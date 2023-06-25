BREAKING: Massive 3-star North Carolina DL Nnamdi Ogboko commits to Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-stat NG Nnamdi Ogboko. He ranks as the nation’s No. 104 DL and the No. 1106 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 100 DL and the No. 1055 overall recruit.
==========================================
Nnamdi Ogboko committed to Georgia football Sunday afternoon right at the tail end of his official visit.
While he was on his official, he posed for photographs and video running through a banner and flexing. His hulking 6-foot-4, 340-pound frame made quite the impression.
That’s exactly the way he will fit into this class. The North Carolina standout from South Garner High School made it official today.
He told DawgNation that UGA was one of his very top schools coming into the visit. It didn’t take long for him to nail it down.
His ratings are indicative of a class that is ready to fill out needs at this point. This year’s class needed an enforcer in the middle to hold down blocks and allow Georgia’s robust array of LB talent to flow downhill and hunt the football.
That 3-star ranking also indicates a measure of a very raw prospect that didn’t start playing football until last season. For those that might fret over a 3-star DL that ranks around No. 100 nationally at his position, think about the program that just accepted his commitment today.
Georgia line coach Tray Scott seems to have had a great history (Jordan Davis) with 3-star DTs from North Carolina on his resume. Ogboko has what Georgia wants to anchor down in that position and they didn’t hesitate to welcome him into the class this weekend.
This is a family with some strong athletic talent. Not only does Nnamdi Ogboko also play basketball for his high school team but his younger brother also picked up an offer from Georgia earlier this month.
Check out his junior film below.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.