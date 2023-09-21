clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: Kirby Smart’s South Carolina halftime speech predicted what would …
ATHENS — With Georgia down 14-3 at halftime of Saturday’s game against South Carolina, there was understandably a lot of angst among Georgia fans.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart updates where things stand with Georgia’s on-going kicker …
ATHENS — When your kickers have been Rodrigo Blankenship, a Lou Groza Award winner, and Jack Podlesny, the 2022 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, you have high standards …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Xavian Sorey ready to be a part of Georgia’s next ‘three-headed monster’ …
ATHENS — Xavian Sorey, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon all live together. The trio of inside linebackers all signed as members of the 2021 signing class.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football continues to prepare for …
ATHENS — Georgia has completed its first two practices of the week as it continues to ready for Saturday’s game against UAB.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: UAB coach says UGA environment will be …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

How Georgia’s offensive line went from a perceived strength to …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Kirby Smart’s South Carolina halftime speech predicted what …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart updates where things stand with Georgia’s on-going kicker …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Ohio State A.D. says Buckeyes ‘could have won’ if Marvin Harrison …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.