By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Trent Dilfer: SEC night game trumps Super Bowl environment, enamored with …
ATHENS — First-year UAB coach Trent Dilfer is excited about bringing his team to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, even though he knows things aren’t likely to turn out well on …
Mike Griffith
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football continues to prepare for …
ATHENS — Georgia has completed its first two practices of the week as it continues to ready for Saturday’s game against UAB.
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Injuries continue to hinder running back …
ATHENS — Following Georgia’s second practice of the week, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on his team’s injury situation.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Nick Chubb, confident he’ll bounce …
ATHENS — It’s not hyperbolic to say that Nick Chubb is one of the most important players of the Kirby Smart era. Chubb elected to bypass the 2017 NFL Draft in favor of …
Connor Riley
Mike Griffith
Mike Griffith
Connor Riley
Brandon Adams
Connor Riley
