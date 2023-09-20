clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Xavian Sorey ready to be a part of Georgia's next 'three-headed monster'
ATHENS — Xavian Sorey, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon all live together. The trio of inside linebackers all signed as members of the 2021 signing class.

Connor Riley
Trent Dilfer: SEC night game trumps Super Bowl environment, enamored with
ATHENS — First-year UAB coach Trent Dilfer is excited about bringing his team to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, even though he knows things aren't likely to turn out well on …

Mike Griffith
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football continues to prepare for
ATHENS — Georgia has completed its first two practices of the week as it continues to ready for Saturday's game against UAB.

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart pushes back against criticism of
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …

Brandon Adams
