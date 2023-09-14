clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Early Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft rankings light on SEC, Georgia talent
ATHENS — Georgia football has dominated the NFL draft boards the past three seasons with record-breaking draft classes.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia defense ready to ‘flip the switch’ against Spencer Rattler, …
ATHENS — There’s a very real world where Spencer Rattler is the best quarterback Georgia faces during the regular season.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia braces for ‘statement game’ against upset-minded South Carolina
ATHENS — Georgia football is ready to make an SEC statement after dispatching of two overmatched opponents in what amounted to glorified scrimmages.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Smael Mondon, now feeling ‘pretty good’, ready to put his best foot …
ATHENS — Smael Mondon speaks like he plays football. Quickly and to the point.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Stetson Bennett placed on non-football injury list as Sean McVay …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart might be setting trap for South …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Nick Saban shares how fallen Alabama dynasty talk affects him, …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia defense ready to ‘flip the switch’ against Spencer Rattler, …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Early Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft rankings light on SEC, Georgia talent

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.