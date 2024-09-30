clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

SEC football odds: Georgia a heavy favorite over rival Auburn
Georgia football will be a heavy favorite as it looks to bounce back from a loss at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when it faces rival Auburn between the hedges.
Mike Griffith
Ryan Williams uses Michael Vick to troll Georgia after shredding Bulldog …
Ryan Williams torched Georgia on the field on Saturday night, with the freshman wide receiver catching 6 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown proved to be the …
Connor Riley
Alabama takes top spot in latest AP Poll as Bulldogs drop after defeat
There’s a new No. 1 in the AP Poll after Saturday’s Georgia-Alabama thriller. And it’s the Crimson Tide who come in at No. 1 in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6.
Connor Riley
Georgia football drops in latest Coaches Poll after loss to Alabama
Georgia suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to Alabama 41-34 in an instant classic. But the performance was enough to drop Georgia in the Coaches Poll …
Connor Riley
