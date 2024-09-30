Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia football final grades after 41-34 loss to Alabama
What Kirby Smart had to say about Georgia football 41-34 loss to …
Ryan Williams uses Michael Vick to troll Georgia after shredding …
Dawgs fall short in ABC’s very strange ‘Nick Saban Show’
SEC football odds: Georgia a heavy favorite over rival Auburn