By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

New AP Poll rankings have Georgia playing the No. 1 team
ATHENS — One of the top college football games of the season has at last arrived, with Georgia visiting Texas this week.
Connor Riley
Georgia football ranking remains the same in Coaches Poll as Bulldogs move …
ATHENS — Georgia football will have another top 5 matchup on its schedule this week, as the Bulldogs travel to Austin, Texas, to play the Texas Longhorns.
Connor Riley
Social media had plenty to say about Sanford Stadium, Kirby Smart after …
ATHENS — The crowd was noticeably better for Georgia on Saturday. Kirby Smart made sure to recognize their efforts, especially with how Mississippi State was impacted early …
Connor Riley
Final grades from Georgia football win over Mississippi State
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew his team made Saturday harder than it needed to be.
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Bill King
Connor Riley
Mike Griffith
Jeff Sentell
