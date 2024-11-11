clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia-Tennessee game
Athens will host ESPN College GameDay this weekend.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page
Georgia drops nine spots in Week 12 AP Top 25 college football rankings
After an ugly upset in Oxford, Georgia football fell nine spots to No. 11, falling behind now No. 10 Ole Miss, in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Football Poll.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page
What social media had to say after Georgia football suffers second loss
ATHENS — For many players on this team, Saturday was a first.
Connor Riley
Final grades from Georgia’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Ms. — There was little doubt about who was the better team on Saturday between Georgia and Ole Miss. The 28-10 margin of victory could actually be considered kind for …
Connor Riley
