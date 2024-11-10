After an ugly upset in Oxford, Georgia football fell nine spots to No. 11, falling behind now No. 10 Ole Miss, in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Georgia fell eight spots, from No. 2 to No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll released earlier Saturday. Ole Miss, at No. 11, now sits right behind the Bulldogs.

In the first College Football Rankings last week, Georgia was listed at No. 3, with Ole Miss at No. 16. The CFP rankings are released weekly on Tuesday evening.

Georgia opened the season at the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 rankings and held that spot until Week 4 when it was passed by Texas.