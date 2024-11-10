Georgia fell eight spots, from No. 2 to No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll released earlier Saturday. Ole Miss, at No. 11, now sits right behind the Bulldogs.
In the first College Football Rankings last week, Georgia was listed at No. 3, with Ole Miss at No. 16. The CFP rankings are released weekly on Tuesday evening.
Georgia opened the season at the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 rankings and held that spot until Week 4 when it was passed by Texas.
Georgia fans cheer as players and coaches arrive for the Dawg Walk before their game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Mississippi fans celebrate by taking down a goal post after Mississippi defeated Georgia 28-10 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
A squirrel runs onto the field by a Georgia player during the first half against Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10.
Mississippi fans rush the field after Georgia's loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck hugs his mother Tracey Beck as Georgia arrives for the game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart introduces his sons to Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin as they meet before their game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Georgia linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) walks onto the field before their game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart prepares to walk onto the field before their game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Musician Luke Bryan talks with a Georgia assistant coach before Georgia's game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck warms up before their game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart arrives during the Dawg Walk before the game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Georgia fans watch the Dawg Walk before their game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Georgia players arrive as they participate in the Dawg Walk before their game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell as they participate in the Dawg Walk before their game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Travaris Robinson arrives as before the game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms.
