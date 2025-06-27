For the fifth day in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs landed a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.

On Thursday, Georgia added four-star wide receiver Craig Dandrige to the fold. The Bulldogs beat out Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Tennessee to land the No. 236 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Four of those commitments also share the distinction of being instate recruits. Dandridge is from Alpharetta, running back Jae Lamar is from Moultrie, defensive end Corey Howard is from Valdosta and outside linebacker Khamari Brooks is from Bogart.

Howard is the only one of the four who isn’t viewed as a blue-chip recruit, as Lamar and Brooks are both four-star prospects.

The latest recruiting run gives Georgia 22 commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Thirteen of them are from the state of Georgia.

How much Georgia leans on instate recruiting varies year-to-year. Much of it is often based on how strong the instate talent is, even with Georgia consistently being one of the best talent-producing states in the country.

At this point in the cycle, there are 48 players who classify as blue-chip recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Georgia has a commitment from eight of them, by far the most of any single school.

Rankings will change and Georgia still has a number of top targets undecided. It’s fair to say both of those numbers will grow as we inch ever closer to signing day.

Last cycle saw Georgia land 19 of the 64 blue-chip players from the state of Georgia. In 2024, those numbers were at 8 and 56 and the year before was just 4 and 48.

As the sport continues to evolve, it’s hard not to notice how Georgia leans more and more on its own state to fill up its recruiting class. Consider that the 2023 recruiting class had just five total instate players out of the 26-man haul. While that class did finish ranked No. 2 overall, 13 of the 26 signees are not with the team as it enters the 2025 season.

The 2024 signing class had 10 players from the state of Georgia, a class that finished the cycle ranked No. 1 overall. The Bulldogs had two players transfer out after just one season, but neither Nitro Tuggle or Marques Easley were Georgia natives.

The hope clearly seems to be that more instate recruits lead to better retention. That was a major talking point for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart this spring.

“We pride ourselves on retention, stability,” Smart said. “The foundation of this program is built through high school programs and bringing good kids into the program that can become good football players.”

That Georgia has already picked up 13 Peach State players further shows that Georgia wants to lean on instate products. Only Texas and Florida have more blue-chip rated prospects at this point in time, giving Georgia plenty of talented players to pick from.

As for the top of the class, the best players are still up for grabs. Three of the four five-star prospects from Georgia remain uncommitted. Alabama quickly picked up cornerback Jorden Edmonds, who plays for Sparryberry High School in Marietta.

Tyler Atkinson is the top player in the state and someone Georgia is very much after. Clemson, Oregon and Texas also received official visits from the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 9 overall player.

Georgia also seems to be in a good position with tight end Kaiden Prothro of Bowman. Prothro is the No. 3 tight end in the class and the No. 25 overall player in the cycle. Protho is set to announce his commitment on July 12, while Atkinson does not have a set commitment date.

Georgia is not one of the finalists for linebacker Xavier Griffin, who will announce his commitment on Sunday. The Gainesville linebacker will decide between Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and Florida State.

To this point in the cycle, Georgia has 22 commitments and the No. 4-ranked class for the cycle. But most of the top prospects in Georgia’s class are actually from players outside of Georgia. The lone five-star commitment is Nashville, Tennessee, quarterback Jared Curtis.

Of the five top 100 commitments in Georgia’s current 2026 recruiting class, only safety Jordan Smith is from the state of Georgia. He is from Warner Robins.

A season ago, Georgia landed four of the top five players from the state of Georgia, with Justus Terry being the lone five-star recruit to leave Georgia. He picked Texas over the Bulldogs at the eleventh hour, citing the need to make a “business decision.”

If Georgia lands Atkinson and Prothro, that would give Georgia potentially three of the top 10 instate commitments for this cycle. Their potential additions should also help give Georgia one of the top classes nationally. Lamar is the No. 12 recruit in the state and Brooks is No. 13. They could very easily climb into the top 10 of the state and the top 100 rankings nationally by the time they finish their senior seasons.

Other blue-chip recruits Georgia is after include defensive lineman Earnest Rankins and safety Tyriq Green. Rankins is from Decatur and Green is from Buford.

Georgia has signed a top-four recruiting class for each of the past nine cycles under Smart. The Bulldogs are well on their way to doing so once again in this cycle, with the large crop of instate recruits playing a large part in that success.

List of Georgia in-state commits for the 2026 recruiting cycle

Jordan Smith, defensive back, Warner Robins, No. 96 overall player, No. 10 player in Georgia

Jae Lamar, running back, Moultrie, No. 107 overall player, No. 12 player in Georgia

Khamari Brooks, outside linebacker, Bogart, No. 112 overall player, No. 13 player in Georgia

Craig Dandridge, wide receiver, Alpharetta, No. 237 overall player, No. 26 player in Georgia

Ryan Mosley, wide receiver, Carrollton, No. 245 overall player, No. 27 player in Georgia

Brady Marchese, wide receiver, Cartersville, No. 248 overall player, No. 28 player in Georgia

Graham Houston, offensive lineman, Buford, No. 301 overall player, No. 35 player in Georgia

Carter Luckie, defensive lineman, Norcross, No. 319 overall player, No. 39 player in Georgia

Zykie Helton, offensive lineman, Carrollton, No. 462 overall player, No. 57 player in Georgia

Kealan Jones, defensive back, Sparryberry, No. 473 overall player, No. 59 player in Georgia

Zachary Lewis, offensive line, North Gwinnett, No. 676 overall player, No. 81 player in Georgia

Corey Howard, defensive lineman, Valdosta, No. 807 overall player, No. 92 player in Georgia

Wade Register, punter, Dublin, unranked

*All rankings are via the 247Sports Composite rankings