This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Craig Dandridge of Cambridge High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 38 WR and the No. 27 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 35 WR and No. 229 overall.

There are numerous ways to tell the commitment story of Craig Dandridge to the Georgia football program.

He’s the 22nd commitment in the class. His decision also marks the fifth straight day that the Bulldogs have earned a commitment for their 2026 class.

Dandridge is now the third wide receiver commitment in this class. With this decision, it moves the Bulldogs past Texas A&M to the nation’s No. 3 class on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

There’s serious momentum now in the 2026 Georgia class.

With all that said, there’s only one way to tell the story of why this young man chose to commit to Georgia. Dandridge didn’t even have a college offer until late November of last year.

This decision was about the work.

“Just the people around there,” he said. “That’s what makes that place special. You walk up on campus and it is like no one is buttering your behind. They are telling you it is going to be hard. That’s what draws me to them so much.”

“No team told me this is going to be like this is the hardest you are ever going to be pushed. A guy like me, that’s what encourages me. Like, are you telling me I can’t do it? Now I’m really going to go out here and I’m going to show you that I can. I’m not going to say that I’m going to be starting day one.”

“I’m going to earn my spot. I’m going to earn my keep. I don’t want anybody to give it to me. I want to be able to go to Georgia and say, ‘I earned every single thing,’ and this is how I did it. This is the foundation I laid and this is the type of player that I am going to be.”

Dandridge chose UGA over a final group that included the likes of Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Check out his junior film below.

