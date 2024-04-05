ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows what a productive, impactful outside linebacker looks like. Be it Azeez Ojulari or Nolan Smith, Smart’s defenses have gotten strong play from its outside linebackers.

And the Georgia head coach believes sophomore Damon Wilson is on a similar track.

“He’s getting better,” Smart said. “Have I seen the jump that I want to have? He’s right where he needs to be and is supposed to be. He’s not ahead of schedule and he’s not behind. He’s growing at a rate that I’ve seen a lot of outside backers grow, whether it was Nolan, Azeez, all these guys that have come through here. He’s gotten better each and every year.”

Wilson beefed up this offseason, going from 230 pounds to 240 pounds. He’s recovered from a knee injury that prevented him from playing in Georgia’s bowl win over Florida State.

The injury prevented him from practicing in the run-up to the bowl game. That absence makes this spring practice all the more imperative for Wilson’s development.

Going into Georgia’s second scrimmage, Smart praised how Wilson’s improved physicality has helped in the area he needs to improve the most,

“He’s always been a really good rusher. He gives extremely, he gives great effort. I’m proud of those things,” Smart said. “He’s got to become a more consistent first and second down player, which he’s doing.”

Wilson isn’t Georgia’s only promising option at outside linebacker. Chaz Chambliss returns for another season as the leader at the position. Sophomore Samuel M’Pemba is someone who has also made strides this spring.

Georgia has a number of players who can rotate in at the outside linebacker position as well. Mykel Williams and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye have repped with the group, while inside linebacker Jalon Walker led Georgia in sacks after manning the position as a third-down pass rusher.

The Bulldogs have a lot of options at the outside linebacker position. But none perhaps as promising as Wilson.

“The sky’s the limit for him and a lot of people,” safety Dan Jackson said of Wilson. “We’ve got a great group of guys up front. They’re going to battle and continue to battle every day. I’m looking forward to getting out there and starting the season.”

If Wilson continues to add strength and improve as a run defender, he perhaps offers the best every-down option at outside linebacker.

Wilson, as Smart notes, is far from his final form. He’s got a ways to go to match the impact of Ojulari — still the player with the most sacks in a single season under Smart — and Smith — the vocal leader on both of Georgia’s national championship team — but Smart is confident Wilson can eventually get there.

“He’s a work in progress, but he’s growing at that,” Smart said. “He’s going to be able to help us this year.”