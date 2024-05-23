Enter for your chance to win tickets and lodging for Georgia at Texas
Our partners at Atlanta Sports Trips are giving away to one lucky winner two tickets to the game, 2 nights of lodging and the ultimate tailgate experience. Click to learn more
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

L.A. Rams G.M. breaks silence on Stetson Bennett, beneficial time away …
Stetson Bennett was “exhausted” after his career at Georgia and benefited from his year away from football, according to Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart shares how he would fix the transfer portal for college …
With how often Kirby Smart has been asked about NIL and the transfer portal this offseason, he’s had plenty of time to practice his answers.
Connor Riley
Georgia football updates contract details for co-defensive coordinator …
Georgia brought in Travaris Robinson to be the team’s new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator in January, as he steps in for Will Muschamp.
Connor Riley
Social media reacts to bombshell Jaden Rashada lawsuit against Billy …
The Georgia-Florida rivalry just got a whole lot more interesting.
Connor Riley
