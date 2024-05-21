Georgia brought in Travaris Robinson to be the team’s new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator in January, as he steps in for Will Muschamp.

Georgia announced that Robinson would be paid $1.3 million in his first season at Georgia. But starting in July of 2025, Robinson’s salary will jump to $1.5 million per information obtained by DawgNation via an open records request.

Per the memorandum of understanding, Robinson’s contract will run through June 30, 2027. The memo was signed on January 11, 2024. Robinson was due to be a paid a lump sum of $200,000 within 45 days of the contract being signed, as well as a $20,000 relocation fee.

Robinson can earn performance-based bonuses, but those were not outlined in the contract obtained.

Robinson spent the past two seasons at Alabama, working as the cornerbacks coach for the Crimson Tide. Prior to that, he had stops at Miami, South Carolina, Florida and Auburn. He worked with Muschamp at South Carolina, Florida and Auburn.

If Robinson is terminated without cause, he will be paid for the remainder of his contract, in addition to any compensation or lump sum disbursements accrued prior to his termination.

Muschamp will make $50,000 as an analyst this season. He worked as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator for the past two seasons and has been at Georgia since 2021.

Players spoke highly of Robinson and Muschamp this spring.

“It’s been awesome,” defensive back Malaki Starks said. “He actually got here. Our first meeting, like, if you closed your eyes, you would think Muschamp was talking. So I was like, ‘Did Muschamp give you a script of, like, what to say when you got here? Y’all are saying the same things.’ I forgot they’d been together for a long time. He’s very knowledgeable about the game.

“Just to see him come in from a new perspective, again from Bama, seeing what they did and the things that they’ve done. He just brings a different perspective and a different type of energy to the room. I haven’t been able to be out there, but I meet with him a lot.”

Robinson is one of four new assistant coaches at Georgia for the 2024 season. Donte Williams is the new cornerbacks coach, James Coley is coaching wide receivers and Josh Crawford is the new running backs coach.

Georgia returns both coordinators in Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann. The last time Georgia had that level of stability at the top, it won a national championship in 2021.

The Bulldogs take on Clemson to open the 2024 season on Aug. 31.