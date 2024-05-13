clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

BREAKING: In-state 2025 playmaker Thomas Blackshear commits to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star prospect Thomas Blackshear. He ranks as the nation’s No. 46 WR and the No. 323 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Brock Bowers’ ‘mind racing,’ Georgia football icon launches NFL career …
Brock Bowers has arrived in Las Vegas with a sense of urgency, his mind racing as he works to find his footing at the NFL level.
Mike Griffith
Georgia baseball on fire, SEC Network reveals bit part Kirby Smart played …
ATHENS — Georgia is all the rage, the hottest team in the country with eight-straight wins featuring the best collegiate baseball player in the nation in Charlie Condon.
Mike Griffith
Logan Jordan shocks South Carolina with pinch hit grand slam, Georgia …
Logan Jordan only needed one swing to shock South Carolina’s Founder’s Park into silence.
Jack Leo
