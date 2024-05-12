Brock Bowers has arrived in Las Vegas with a sense of urgency, his mind racing as he works to find his footing at the NFL level.

Bowers, a man of few words during his illustrious career at the University of Georgia, remained direct and true to form in his opening press conference with the Raiders.

“I feel like I’m not going to say much,” Bowers said at his rookie mini-camp press conference on Friday. “but I’m going to go out there and do my job and do everything to my best abilities and just compete out there.”

Las Vegas is banking on it, making Bowers the 13th overall pick after he amassed 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in 40 games with the Bulldogs.

Bowers explained to the Raiders media that he’s taking the same approach to his rookie season as he did his freshman season at UGA, when he won FWAA Freshman of the Year honors by making an immediate impact.

“I think it was just partly my work ethic, getting in there and getting to work and learning the playbook as fast as I can,” Bowers said. “That makes a huge difference.”

To the point Bowers admitted he’s eager to adjust to the Raiders playbook under first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

“My mind is racing out there, so fell like I can’t go as fast as I need to be going,” Bowers said. “So playbook is a big part of it so I can play at full speed. It’s just all new terminology, new formations, new play calls.”

The Raiders, notably, selected Michael Mayer with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Getsy ran double tight end formations 23.5 percent of the time last season, which was the seventh-highest rate in the NFL.

" At first glimpse, I think we’re going to be pretty effective,” Bowers said. “I’m excited to know more of the guys and get more installed in the offense.

“I feel like they have a great culture here already, so I can’t wait to meld in and do my thing and get to work.”