By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Column: Alabama fumbling coaching transition, questions surround Kalen …
It has been a bumpy start for Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa, to say the least.
Mike Griffith
Why the weight room is key for Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin: ‘He’s …
ATHENS — Pearce Spurlin wasn’t going to be an instant contributor for Georgia. In part, it’s because Georgia had Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp ahead of him on the depth chart.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart releases official statement on coaching changes, Scott Cochran
ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has released a statement regarding changes to the Georgia football coaching staff.
Connor Riley
Former Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran resigns from Georgia football …
ATHENS — Former Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is no longer on the Bulldogs’ staff.
Mike Griffith
