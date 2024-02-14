ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has released a statement regarding changes to the Georgia football coaching staff.

Scott Cochran and Darrell Dickey have resigned from their positions. Cochran worked with special teams after first arriving in Athens in 2020, while Dickey worked with the offense. He spent this past season in Athens after having previously served as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

“I want to thank Scott and Darrell for their contributions to Georgia football. We wish them all the best moving forward,” Smart said.

Cochran held an on-field role at Georgia during the 2020 season but moved into an off-field role in August of 2021. Will Muschamp took Cochran’s place as an on-field coach for Georgia.

Smart also announced that Kirk Benedict will be promoted to the role of special teams coordinator. He had been a special teams analyst the past two seasons. Benedict is expected to remain in an off-field role. Benedict has been on staff for the past two seasons at Georgia, after previously working at Duke.

Georgia did make two on-field coaching changes this offseason, with Donte Williams taking over for Fran Brown as defensive backs coach. Brown was hired as the head coach at Syracuse.

Travaris Robinson will be Georgia’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, a post previously held by Muschamp. Muschamp will remain on staff at Georgia, as he is moving into an analyst role for the Bulldogs.

Georgia went 13-1 this past season, ending the year with a win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.